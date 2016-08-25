‘Exceptional’ GCSE performances for Cedars Upper

GCSE students at Cedars Upper School in Linslade have enjoyed some “exceptional” results, according to headteacher Steven Palmer.
He said: “It has been fantastic to watch the students opening their envelopes this morning and the school is celebrating excellent results again with 72% of students achieving 5 or more grades at A*-C including English and Maths.
“There are obviously new performance measures for schools this year, but I think it important that parents and carers can get a sense of how these results compare to previous years.
“One of the new measures is the % of the year group that pass both English and Maths at A*-C and in this respect we have 2 incredibly strong departments with Maths securing 84% and English 81%.
“We are very proud to be a comprehensive school that offers really strong core departments and then allows the students to focus upon the areas that interest them and that they will succeed in, be it modern languages, the Humanities, the Arts, or vocational courses, or of course a mixture of all of these for many of the students.
“As a parent of a Year 11 daughter myself I know how stressful the last few months have been so thank you to all of the parents and carers that kept the students going and kept them motivated through the incredibly hard slog of so many revision sessions and so many examinations.
“I know the students are very grateful for the incredible efforts put in by staff at the school.”
Mr Palmer said there had been many exceptional individual performances, including:
Elliot Gathercole – 9 A* grades
Thomas Jackson- 7 A* grades and 2 A grades
Sam Bowyer – 7 A* grades, 1 A and 1 B grade
Niamh Shortland – 6 A* grades and 4 A grades
Alex Axford – 6 A* grades and 3 A grades
Sam Cook – 6 A* grades and 3 A grades
Max Freebairn – 6 A* grades, 1 A and 3 B grades
Isabel Munford – 6 A* grades, 2 A grades and 1 B
Ivana Hladusz – 6 A* grades, 3 A grades and 1 B
Abigail Bond- 6 A* grades, 2 A grades and 2 B grades
Ellie Prophet- 5 A* grades, 3 A grades and 1 B grade
Katie Pearce- 4 A* grades and 5 A grades
Joe Clarke- 5 A* grades, 3 A grades and 1 B
Caitlin McVeigh- 4 A* grades, 5 A grades and 1 B
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.