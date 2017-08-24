GCSEs: Head at Cedars in Linslade pays tribute to ‘fantastic’ year group

Cedars’ students celebrated excellent GCSE results this morning with many students far exceeding targets and expectations.

In all 81% of students at Cedars achieved a 4 or higher in maths and 75% achieved it in English - the equivalent of the old C grade or above.

Headteacher Steve Palmer said: “We are absolutely delighted. These results do credit to the hard-working and determination of students and teachers.

“This was a fantastic year group and they deserved this great set of results.

“They have coped admirably with the changes to exams and grades and have worked so hard for these results. We are incredibly pleased with the 33 students who achieved five or more grade A or A* as this represents 10% of the year group.”

He said there were some real stand-out performers in terms of the very highest grades:

Cedars GCSE 2017

Ella Jepsen – 10 grade A* or A grades; Richard Kirk, Niamh Carpenter, Luke Dunn – 9; Chris Bedlington, Georgia Nunn, Charlotte Robb, Nicholas Ross, Amber Smith-Howell, Laura Testa – 8; Miles Drabwell, Ella Felstead, Tia Fry, Tadhg Lester, Ivo Matthews, Harry Meyer, Greg Michael , Tom Pickering - 7.

Mr Palmer added: “We wish all students, whatever their grades, the very best of luck in the future – they deserve it.”