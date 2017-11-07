Linslade Childcare complains after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report

Linslade Childcare has been rated as Inadequate by Ofsted, but the owner has complained about the report.

The facility is a separate business situated at Linslade Lower School, providing breakfast, after school and holiday care for families.

The childcare provider was visited by Ofsted in September. The subsequent report stated: “Staff are not vigilant in their supervision of children. This poses a significant risk to children’s safety and well-being.

“Although the manager monitors the work of staff, she has been unsuccessful in tackling staff under-performance and the quality of teaching.

“Staff do not identify children’s starting points in learning and do not make effective use of ongoing observation to accurately monitor children’s progress. Children do not receive enough challenge and are not making sufficient progress in their learning and development. The organisation of the early part of the session is not effective in meeting young children’s needs.”

Zoe Yarker, owner and manager of Linslade Childcare, which was previously ‘Good’ in 2014, has complained to Ofsted about the report.

She said: “We agree with the Inadequate rating because of what happened [a child was left alone in the playground for a short time] but we do not agree with the way the report was written. The officer who inspected us came in from 7.30am till 1pm and only spent about half an hour observing the facility and the staff, the rest of the time she was in the office.

“The report mentions the quality of teaching, but she told my staff she was happy with the teaching, and she did not even look at the plans we had to put in place. Since the inspection we have had meetings with parents and staff and those plans have been put in place. Our staff are doing head counts throughout the day and we are constantly talking to parents and keeping them up to date. One of the points that I agree with was the tracking of progress, although we could see it there was no recordable evidence, so now we have reports and are tracking all of it.”

The report stated that the following points must be met by October 13: “Ensure that children are adequately supervised at all times and that staff deployment is appropriate to meet children’s needs. Take all reasonable steps to ensure that children are not exposed to risks and that safety procedures are followed consistently. Implement effective arrangements for supervision of staff, that provide support, coaching and training, to improve staff practice and promote the interests of children.”

Zoe added: “We have met all the points. We had an officer from Ofsted come out the next day, she was happy that they had been met. She was positive about the way we are moving forward. I have got a new management team in place, the staff were already there but have moved up.

“I am positive about future and the changes we are making, we are moving forward and making improvements. Everything was in place when the officer came but she just did not look at it.”

A spokesman for Ofsted said: “We can confirm that we received a complaint from Linslade Childcare about their recent inspection report. We take all complaints seriously and consider them carefully. We are unable to comment further at this stage.”