Maidenhall pupils quiz GBBO winner

Pupils from Maidenhall Primary were invited to send questions to Great British Bake Off 2015 winner Nadiya Hussain as part of a Children’s Author Live event.

Nadiya, who was once a pupil at the school, is promoting her new children’s book, Bake Me A Story, which combines baking with children’s stories.

The Children’s Author Live event was watched by pupils across the country and the children in Years 3-6 at Maidenhall watched Nadiya read an extract from her book on a big screen in the school sports hall.

As she once attended the school she was keen to include questions from the pupils.

The three questions asked by Year 6 students were, ‘Who was your favourite author when you were at Maidenhall?’, ‘Who was your inspiration when you were at primary school?’, and ‘What was the funniest thing that happened to you at Maidenhall?’.

Emma Seabourne, deputy headteacher at Maidenhall Primary School, said: “The Children’s Author Live event was a wonderful opportunity for our students to engage with an inspirational ex-pupil.

“They were excited to learn Nadiya once attended Maidenhall and they cheered loudly when our questions were asked!

“It was really nice of Nadiya to ask us to participate and our students thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

The Children’s Author Live event is a website that has free interactive webcasts.

It gives children the opportunity to ask their favourite authors questions and watch them answer them live.