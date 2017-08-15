MP cuts ribbon for new library

A grand design for Totternhoe Lower School has come to fruition.

Two years after the school decided it needed to move and expand its library, DSouth Beds MP Andrew Selous has cut the ribbon to officially open the new project.

At a special ceremony at the school on Church Road in Totternhoe, Mr selous was joined by special guests Kaushal David, the new local vicar, and Bob Garrard from the Diocese of St Albans and members of Totternhoe Lower’s Trust Fund.

Headteacher Olivia Bates said: “Two years ago a dream was hatched to move the school library out of a small room and into the spacious foyer.

“Our ‘Grand Design’ however, came with a price tag, one that with school funding being squeezed we could never have afforded.

“So up stepped our school trust fund. They went on a major fundraising spree, writing to and meeting with residents of Totternhoe and local businesses. “After just 18 months the trust had raised the £8,000 needed to open not just the library but a new music and nurture room as well.

“The children are over the moon with their new library which is now open after school for parents and carers to check books out with their children or stay and read in the new ‘reading nook’. This will benefit the entire school. Music lessons have always been a part of school life at Totternhoe and to have a dedicated room will make the experience even more special.

“We would like to thank all the residents and businesses that dug deep to help our village school and to all the Trust fund for making this happen. Thanks also to Andrew Selous for opening our Library in style.”