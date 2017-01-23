Schools face huge drop in teacher numbers by 2019 claim unions

There will be nearly 390 fewer teacher in Central Bedfordshire’s schools by 2019, it was claimed this week.

According to data collated by the National Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Association of Teachers & Lecturers (ATL), Central Bedfordshire’s schools face a funding cut worth more than £14.5m.

This will mean an average £398 less is spent for every pupil at a state school over the year.

The figures relate to proposed new funding formula which have been put forward by the government.

The NUT and ATL claim that 98 per cent of schools across the UK will lose out under the changes, leaving them with increased class sizes, loss of school staff, and cuts to extra-curricular activities and resources.