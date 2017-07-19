Two vehicles collide in Ickneild Way, Eaton Bray

Have your say

Two vehicles collided yesterday afternoon in Ickneild Way, Eaton Bray, as an eyewitness reports that one of the cars was overturned.

The eyewitness claims: “The accident happened at about 4.30pm and a car overturned was spotted. The collision happened near where the area has been coned off for roadworks.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called at approximately 4.30pm yesterday (July 18) to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars in Icknield Way, Eaton Bray.

“Officers attended and no one is believed to be injured.”