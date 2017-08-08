Effie’s new bob to raise a few ‘bob’!

A kind-hearted Pulford VA Lower School pupil has donated 14 inches of her hair to The Little Princess Trust (LPT), raising nearly £1,000.

Effie Holford, aged seven, recently had her long locks cut at Clippers, Market Square, raising £977 for the charity, who make wigs for children going through cancer treatment.

Effie: before

The money donated is nearly enough to pay for the cost of two wigs, and the 14 inches of hair enough to make one wig.

Effie said: “We went to Mama Rosa’s and saw a poster on the wall saying that my favourite waitress, Jane, was getting her hair cut with her grandaughter for The Little Princess Trust.

“I wanted to help people that had lost their hair when they had cancer treatment and when I got my hair cut I felt good in my heart.”

Effie and her family would like to say a big thank you to All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard.

Mum, Jaine, said: “£120 was collected by donations given by the congregation; Effie is in the choir, so Father Grant announced her intentions at the end of the service and people gave their kind support.”