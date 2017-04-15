Capture county’s changing landscape

CPRE Bedfordshire, is celebrating 30 years of standing up for Bedfordshire’s countryside and greenspaces by holding a photographic competiton.

The theme is Bedfordshire - A Changing Landscape, with the chance to win £100.

Bedfordshire is a beautiful county, with landscapes and green spaces that are enormously valued by the people who live here, yet our landscapes change, both throughout the year and over time.

Entrants are encouraged to consider the ways that Bedfordshire’s landscape, countryside and greenspaces can be seen to change, through natural or human factors.

The deadline for entries is 16 October 2017.

A spokesperson for CPRE Bedfordshire said: “On our 30th anniversary, it felt fitting to focus on how Bedfordshire’s landscapes change over time - a chance to consider the past, present and future of our beautiful county.

“We hope people are inspired by the theme and we look forward to receiving some great entries from across Bedfordshire.”

For full details about how to enter our photo competition, please go to www.cprebeds.org.uk or contact info@cprebeds.org.uk