Dunstable’s splash park is open for business

Bennett’s Splash and the Splashside Café is OPEN

The eagerly anticipated splash park ‘Bennett’s Splash’ and Splashside Cafe are now open.

Both will now be open daily from 10.00 am – 6.00 pm until Sunday 3 September. Bennett’s Splash is located in Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground, access to the park is via either Canesworde Road or Bull Pond Lane. This new free to use splash park is open to all so come down to Bennett’s Splash and make a splash this summer!

If you’re driving, parking is easy, don’t get caught out by the parking restrictions surrounding the park, simply make use of one of the 387 spaces at Ashton Square Car Park off Bull Pond Lane. Please note, this is a pay on exit system. Also please avoid tailgating to ensure your registration can be recognised, otherwise you will have problems exiting.

No need to pack a picnic as the Splashside Café can cater for all your needs, serving kid’s lunch boxes, baguettes or Splashside pizza. Feeling healthy, try a smoothie or fruit juice or why not indulge yourself with a slice of cake and

cappuccino.

Every summer day needs an ice cream and there will be a great selection from the LM Ices ice-cream van located on site.

Bennett’s Splash is enclosed with plenty of space to picnic and benches are available so parents can sit back and relax while the children can enjoy splashing around, safe in the knowledge they can’t escape!

So what are you waiting for, come down to Bennett’s Splash this summer for a splashing good time.