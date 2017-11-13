Friends of Linslade Woods angry at commemorative bench vandalism

Members of The Friends of Linslade Woods have been angered after their ten-year commemorative bench was discovered vandalised.

The bench in the woodland was installed last year, with Andrew Selous MP attending the celebration to cut the ribbo.

Damaged bench

The group believe the bench was damaged over bonfire weekend.

A committee member from The Friends of Linslade Woods said: “It is just infuriating, the commemorative bench has been vandalised by mindless idiots that have no respect.

“Sadly, first the plaque was damaged and now this well used bench has to be repaired, possibly by volunteers, who have more important tasks to do, having now to do remedial work.

“The bench was strong, lovely and used by many of the community, it was a lovely site and now it has been damaged, hopefully we can repair it.

Bench was put in place last year

“The missing arch to the back of the bench has been found by a volunteer.

“This wood is patrolled by Street/Wood Watch. We have not reported it to the police but I think we will be at some point.”