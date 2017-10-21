Eye test donations raise cash for charity for the blind

A Leighton Buzzard opticians has raised a three-figure sum for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) following a week-long event.

Specsavers, in Waterborne Walk, donated £1 for every eye test conducted in store during National Eye Health Week to the charity, which supports people affected by sight loss.

The eyecare experts also hosted a bake sale and dress- down day to further boost the total, raising £343.

The initiative followed the publication of a report by RNIB and Specsavers which showed that one in five people will live with sight loss in their lifetime, despite at least half of all cases being avoidable.

Ekta Kotecha, store director at Specsavers in Leighton Buzzard, said: “Our survey showed that sight was the sense that people feared losing most. However, 25 per cent of people are not having an eye test every two years as recommended by the College of Optometrists.

“An eye test not only monitors changes in your vision, but is an important health check too.

“We are happy to have shone a light on this important subject during National Eye Health Week and to have raised such a fine sum in support of RNIB’s vital work.”