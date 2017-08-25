Facebook banned Stewkley therapist’s menopause support advert

A Stewkley therapist was left bewildered when Facebook removed her menopause support advert by “mistake” - and even more confused when they told the Daily Mail she’d been notified that it was back online.

Diane Danzebrink, 50, applied in July to post an advert for her Menopause Support group, but was shocked that the advert supposedly breached regulations because the word ‘libido’ (referring to the symptom ‘low libido’) was listed as a detail of the advert.

Diane protested their ban, appearing on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire television show, before the Daily Mail featured her story, with a comment from Facebook saying that the social media site had made “a mistake”, and had contacted Diane’s group to let them know the advert had been reinstated.

However, Diane claimed: “The advert was reinstated but we haven’t been contacted.

“I’m not too fussed about that really - it’s more about principals. Initially I received a notification saying the advert breached their standards, but I thought, ‘hang on - why?’.

“They said they didn’t allow adverts that promoted adult products, but I typed the word ‘libido’ into Facebook and so many pages came up!

“I use ‘low libido’ in a medical context to deal with what can be a hugely emotional and upsetting issue.”

Diane, along with Dr Louise Newson, runs Menopause Support to help women going through hormonal changes, offering advice, as well as support to their partners.

She was inspired to start the social enterprise after having a hysterectomy.

Diane said: “I was not counselled at any point before the operation about the emotional symptoms; I went to a very dark place. I looked for support but when I found nothing I was incredulous.”

The support event advertised is at The Great Oak Hall, Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury, on October 1 at 10.30am.

>http://menopausesupport.co.uk/

The LBO contacted Facebook but did not receive a response.