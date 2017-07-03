Families meet Paddington Bear at Leighton Buzzard Railway

Families headed to Leighton Buzzard Railway on Sunday to meet Paddington Bear and take a ride to Stonehenge Works.
Hundreds of passengers took the 90 minute train trip which included 50 minutes at Stonehenge Works.
Guests got to look at a bomb train from a RAF ammunition depot, a logging train and a display about sand quarrying in Leighton Buzzard and the Great War military railways from which the Leighton Buzzard Railway’s line was first built.
Steve Doughty, of Leighton Buzzard Railway, said: “We had just under 500 passengers. The event was a great success, with several trains running full.
“Services ran non-stop, with teams at road crossings where necessary to see the trains across.”
Visitors also enjoyed a guided Engine Shed Show tour at Page’s Park, which tells the stories of the steam locomotives as well as the history of the line and its construction.