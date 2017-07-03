Families meet Paddington Bear at Leighton Buzzard Railway

Families headed to Leighton Buzzard Railway on Sunday to meet Paddington Bear and take a ride to Stonehenge Works.

Hundreds of passengers took the 90 minute train trip which included 50 minutes at Stonehenge Works.

Paddington Bear at Leighton Buzzard Railway. Photo by Graham Owen

Guests got to look at a bomb train from a RAF ammunition depot, a logging train and a display about sand quarrying in Leighton Buzzard and the Great War military railways from which the Leighton Buzzard Railway’s line was first built.

Steve Doughty, of Leighton Buzzard Railway, said: “We had just under 500 passengers. The event was a great success, with several trains running full.

“Services ran non-stop, with teams at road crossings where necessary to see the trains across.”

Visitors also enjoyed a guided Engine Shed Show tour at Page’s Park, which tells the stories of the steam locomotives as well as the history of the line and its construction.