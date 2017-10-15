Family fun at safari park this half term

There’s lots for families to do at Woburn Safari Park this half term (October 20-28).

In addition to the usual safari fun, visitors can discover breath-taking autumnal parklands, fluffy new faces and meet PAW Patrol’s dynamic super-pup, Chase (as seen on Nick Jr).

Among the new creatures in the Foot Safari are new female red panda arrivals, Mali and Mambo, who can be spotted climbing the trees and racing through an overhead walkway which connects their red panda pad to an outdoor play area.

Gus is a new addition to the Foot Safari’s Sea Lion Cove. Not only is Gus the first Californian sea lion born at the park in 12 years, he is also very vocal in his demands for food!

Families can spot new arrivals on the Road Safari too, as Woburn has welcomed the births of four endangered Rothschild’s giraffe calves. The first calf has been named Arrow (after the Rothschild’s coat of arms), and the others, named Ruedi, Robin and Ronnie, were born just days apart.

The busy keepers have also welcomed the birth of female patas monkey, Rayner, and three endangered Barbary macaques, including one as-yet unnamed female and two males, named Robert and Rafaki (from the Lion King).

PAW Patrol’s police pup Chase is at the park on Saturday, October 28. Meet him at the Mammoth Play Ark in the Foot Safari, where he will be making special appearances at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.