Family-man Tony saved lives after his death

A proud great grandmother has accepted a prestigous award on behalf of her late husband, after she agreed to donate his organs following his death.

Gwyneth Martin, 76, of Monarch Way, feels blessed to own a certificate which commemorates her late husband, Tony Martin, after the family decided to leave his liver and kidneys to the NHS, after he passed away from a bleed to the brain on January 30, aged 69.

Tony is one of 11 people in Bedfordshire to be given the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, and although Gwyneth could not attend the recent ceremony at Luton Town Football Club, she feels very honoured.

Gwyneth said: “Tony was such a happy go lucky chap who cared for everybody. He was never miserable. He had a pacemaker but apart from that, he was in good health.

“However, last January at 2am I could hear him being sick in the bathroom. He couldn’t stand up so I called an ambulance. Tony was fighting for his life in Luton and Dunstable hospital and passed away later that day at 9pm.

“Tony would be proud of the donation – he would do anything for anybody.”

Tony was Gwyneth’s second husband and they met in 1986 playing dominoes at Brookland’s Club. At the time, Tony worked as a fitter-welder and Gwyneth did bar work.

Tony had a son and a daughter, while Gwyneth has a daughter and three sons (although one son has passed away), four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Gwyneth said: “I hope to buy a nice frame for the certificate after Christmas.”