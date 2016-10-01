FARMING MATTERS: Future of farming discussed in talks

Farmers have updated their MP on the issues of current importance to the agricultural community.

National Farmers Union members discussed post Brexit options for the development of a domestic agricultural policy during a meeting with Mark Lancaster MP (Milton Keynes) hosted by dairy farmer Nigel Stacey at Woad Farm, Hanslope near Milton Keynes.

During the meeting the MP also signed the NFU’s post Brexit pledge, offering to support negotiations on a future farming policy.

Following the meeting Berks, Bucks and Oxon NFU county adviser Georgia Craig said: “We had a very useful catch-up with a lively exchange of views on the future of agriculture post Brexit.

“Topics of key concern to farmers are access to markets, labour availability and future support for food production.

“Farmers and growers want to be treated equally with their European counterparts, who will remain their principal competitors.

“They’re keen to ensure decision-makers recognise that our farmers produce food to the highest, world class standards while playing a vital role in environmental management and the countryside we know and love.”

The meeting was organised by Buckingham NFU group secretary David Grainge.

The NFU’s biggest ever consultation of its 47,000 farmer and grower members started in August, to discuss the NFU’s ambitious vision for British agriculture post-Brexit. These meetings have taken place all over the country including Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire. Members views have been collated into a report that went before the NFU Policy Board on Thursday (September 29), before final agreement by the NFU Council this month (October).