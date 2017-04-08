FARMING MATTERS: High class ice creams available in new Treaterie at historic National Trust property

There’s an additional reason to enjoy a summer day out at the National Trust’s Waddesdon Manor this year, and that’s the opening of the new Treaterie serving delicious ice cream, waffles and crepes.

The ice cream is being supplied by artisan iced confectionary business Oliphant and Pomeroy which can now add the Buckinghamshire manor to a select collection of independent fine food retailers in London, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire who stock their ice cream.

Partner Elizabeth Prior’s background is a scientific one, she has a degree in BioChemistry and worked in scientific marketing for most of her career. But then she decided she wanted to do something different and three years ago she started Oliphant and Pomeroy .

Initially she was making artisan iced chocolates - effectively tiny choc ices, but then she branched out into mainstream ice cream production.

She now employs up to six people depending on the time of year, supplying high quality ice cream to an ever increasing collection of retail outlets.

When she was asked if she wanted to be part of a new project at Waddesdon she said: “I needed a nano second to say yes please! It’s such a thrill. Waddesdon is a jewel in the National Trust crown.”

The Treaterie is based in the Stables area at Waddesdon next to the woodland play area and the Stables Cafe. Selling a selection of sweet treats, there are also a couple of savoury options with the crepes.