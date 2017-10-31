Fashion shop helps raise awareness of breast cancer

Kerbside collection of household garden waste will be suspended across Central Bedfordshire during winter. Collections will be suspended from Monday, December 4, until Friday, March 2, inclusive.
> The number of people in work has risen to 81.9% for Central Bedfordshire according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics, making it the highest employment figure for 12 years.
Almost Done!
Registering with Leighton Buzzard Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.