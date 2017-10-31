Search

Fashion shop helps raise awareness of breast cancer

Mary and Denise outside Jules Fashion Accessories in Leighton Buzzard, the shop donated 10% of the week's takings to the the Breast Cancer Unit at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital
Kerbside collection of household garden waste will be suspended across Central Bedfordshire during winter. Collections will be suspended from Monday, December 4, until Friday, March 2, inclusive.

> The number of people in work has risen to 81.9% for Central Bedfordshire according to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics, making it the highest employment figure for 12 years.