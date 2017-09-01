Fashionable way to help charity

A popular charity fashion show is back.

MacIntyre’s Fashion & Fizz show in Milton Keynes is returning to the Jurys Inn on Friday, September 29, and will see the latest in ladies fashion from big brands such as Next, Topshop and Wallis modelled on the catwalk.

The show will also feature a pop up shop with High Street fashion at up to 50 per cent off retail prices, as well as a raffle including a meal at the MK Casino for two people, a Kiehl’s pamper party and goody bag, Planet Ice family skate for four people, Mead Open Farm tickets and Daytona go karting.

Five lucky guests will also win a free clutch bag.

The event starts at 7pm and tickets, which cost £12, need to be bought in advance. All tickets include a free drink on arrival

For more information contact fund@macintyrecharity.org. To buy tickets visit https://www.macintyrecharity.org/get-involved/events/fashion-and-fizz/

MacIntyre was established in 1966 by Kenneth Newton Wright, the parent of a disabled child, and has a school in Wingrave.

It provides learning, support and care for more than 1,500 children, young people and adults who have a learning disability and/or autism, at more than 150 services across England and Wales.

Its services include registered care homes, supported living, outreach, accredited training schemes and lifelong learning services, as well as a residential special school.

