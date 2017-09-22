Feel the buzz at honey festival

People interested in bees and beekeeping are invited to a honey festival.

Bedfordshire Beekeepers Association is holding the festival in conjunction with Woburn Gardens on Saturday, September 30, from 10am until 5pm.

The event is to celebrate all things bees and honey, and is a great opportunity to discover more about the fascinating world of the honey bee. It will also explain to visitors why bees and other pollinators are so important.

At the festival, the association is holding its annual honey show which is open to the public. There will be honeys on show from all around the county as well as other exhibits with a honey and bee related theme. There will also be honey tasting from honeys from various beekeepers in the county.

For the little ones there is the opportunity to dress up in a bee suit, make a rolled candle, enter a bee quiz and face painting (donation requested please).

If you want to see live honey bees at work there will observation hives where the bees are safely behind glass. See if you can spot the queen!

A skep maker will be there making traditional hives from straw. For hundreds of years this is how bees were kept before the introduction of moveable frame hives.

Entry to the festival is free as part of the normal admission fee to Woburn Gardens. For full details of fees visit www.woburnabbey.co.uk/plan-your-visit/ticket-types/