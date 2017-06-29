Female attendant flies to the rescue after man’s collapse in pub

A man who collapsed in The Woburn Ale House is out of hospital, thanks to the quick response of a flight assistant who helped him before paramedics arrived.

The man was in the pub in Market Place, Woburn, on Sunday, June 18, when he fell to the floor.

A woman, who was first aid trained, went to the gentleman’s aid while a customer called 999.

Chris King, the barman who was working on Sunday, said: “The gentleman is a regular and has not been well recently.

“One of my members of staff’s mum was collecting him from work, she is a flight assistant for British Airways so is first aid trained, she looked after him until the paramedics arrived.

“She was great and really helped, I offered her a drink but she refused, she was just being helpful, she didn’t expect anything.

“The customers were all great, they called 999 and then helped assist the traffic outside so the paramedics could get to us easily.

“I have heard he is now out of hospital and doing well.”

Another member of the public contacted the LBO to praise the woman’s actions which he said had been “life saving”.

He said: “A lady went to his aid and looked after him. She was not a nurse but her job required her to be trained for such emergencies.

“The paramedics were called and today I heard that the gentleman survived. The shopkeeper was informed that without the help of the lady the result may have been a lot different.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We received a call on 18th June at 6.30pm to reports of a man who collapsed on Market Place in Woburn.

“We dispatched a rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew to assist who treated the man, believed to be in his 70s.

“He was sedated at the scene and taken to Milton Keynes General Hospital for further care.”