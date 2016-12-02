Festival aims to strengthen bonds across our town

The festive season is upon us and what better way to kick it all off than with the Christmas Festival this weekend.

It all starts on Friday afternoon where there will be over 30 stalls selling a wide variety of items including our very own LB First stall where you’ll be sure to be able to pick up a present or two, not to mention our many wonderful shops in town.

If you get a bit peckish the food court on North Street will tantalise tastebuds with different types of cuisine as well as the many cafe’s, pubs and restaurants.

Along with some traditional funfair rides and some great entertainment on the stage from local bands, choirs and Leighton Buzzard Children’s Theatre to add to the magical atmosphere.

Either side of the entertainment on the stage there will be a brief pause for the turning on of the Christmas lights followed by a great firework display.

This year our dignitaries include our MP, town mayor, carnival queen and princesses and our special guests who will turn on the lights are Rev Paul Niemec who has done a great deal for our town and community but sadly is leaving in the new year and Graeme Danby one of the town’s great talents who has performed at the highest level in opera’s such as Tosca and The Barber Of Seville at the Royal Opera House and English National Opera as well as singing for BBC Radio 2 Music Night and singing with the likes of Michael Ball and Mick Hucknell to name a few, showing his versatility.

Saturday will see a full market along with funfair rides and very popular Santa’s Dash by Leighton Linslade Fun Runners.

Sunday will have stalls, food, street entertainers, reindeer, children’s rides and more.

Of course it’s not just about shopping it’s about bringing our community together, strengthening the bonds across our town, allowing residents to connect and engage as well as showcasing our town to visitors.

Naturally any money spent in town can only be good, supporting our local economy which is why Saturday is Small Business Saturday across the country, encouraging just that.

At this Thursday’s Partnership Committee meeting we are due to have a chief officer from Central Beds Council deliver a statement on the South Side of the High Street development.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm at the White House and is open to the public.

Have a great Christmas and New Year and thank you for all your support over the past year.