Festival plans are ‘write’ on track

This year’s BeaconLit festival takes place on Saturday, July 8, and organisers say the programme is the most exciting yet.

The featured authors have been busy in recent months. Seven of them have released new novels, including two set in the local area.

BeaconLit founder Dave Sivers’ latest book The Blood That Binds is set in Aylesbury Vale and Harriet Cummings’ debut novel We All Begin As Strangers is based in the Ivinghoe area.

Adam Croft’s Only the Truth is one of Amazon’s top 20 best sellers of 2017 so far. Incredibly, he has since released another thriller In Her Image.

Debut author Steph Broadribb has been shortlisted for awards at Crimefest and the Dead Good Reader awards.

Other authors appearing at the festival include Hugh Fraser, best known for playing Captain Hastings in Agatha Christie’s Poirot; Rowan Coleman, who wrote the bestseller The Memory Book; Christina Jones and the founder of Orenda Books Karen Sullivan, who likes to bake cupcakes for her authors.

Now in its fifth year, BeaconLit is unique in attracting international calibre authors while maintaining the inclusive ‘village’ feel that makes the festival such a success.

The schedule allows opportunities for book signings and to chat with the speakers and other participants outside of formal panels and interviews.

The festival is held at Brookmead School in Ivinghoe.

For full programme details or to buy tickets, visit the festival website at www.beaconlit.co.uk. Tickets also available on the door.