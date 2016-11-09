Festive fare on display at Cheddington’s Town Farm Art Show

Get in the mood for Christmas at the beautiful home of artist Christine Bass.

She’s hosting Cheddinghton’s ninth Town Farm Art Show over the weekend of November 25 - 27, from 10am to 4pm each day.

Sculptural artist Hazel Godfrey – one of 10 whose work will on show and for sale – said: “There’ll be festive food and drink, as well as the chance to buy some special presents and chat to the artists and craftspeople who made them.

“An additional draw for those who cherish their local hospice is that donations for the scrumptious home-baked refreshments are in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.”

> More information from www.townfarmartshow.blogspot.com