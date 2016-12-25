Festive Keith lights up house for Leighton Linslade Rotary Club

A Leighton man famous for his charity Christmas light displays has created a bigger and better show for 2016!

Keith Siddle, 54, of Highfield Road, has been decorating his house each December for fifteen years in a bid to raise funds for local causes.

This year, he has a total of 55 fabulous lights flashing away, all in aid of the Leighton Linslade Rotary Club.

Keith said: “I add a new item each year, and this time I have added Father Christmas riding a motorbike, a polar bear with a reindeer, flashing candles, Father Christmas on skis, and a big star on the back of my house - don’t forget to look at the back!

“My favourite item is the 10ft train!”

Keith would like to thank John Evans, of Eagle Graphics Ltd, Firbank Way, for providing him with a banner advertising for donations to the Rotary Club, who help both local and international causes.

To donate, please put money in an envelope through Keith’s door.