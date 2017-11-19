Film uses purpose-built mountain bike trail in Rushmere Country Park

Rushmere Country Park has played a starring role in a new video.

Up-and-coming freeriding star, Matt Jones, filmed Frames of Mind on his own purpose-built trail at the country park.

The film, which uses rotoscoping techniques, shows how Jones visualises tricks and pushes mountain biking freestyle skills to the limit, providing a fresh view into how elite athletes use sports psychology to compete at the highest level.

The film sees Red Bull’s young gundemonstrate unique tricks, including world-firsts in freestyle mountain biking: Bum Slide, 270 Rim Bonk, Hitching Post Flip to Feet, Decade Tsunami, Superman Backflip to tuc no-hander.

Within the film, advanced editing technique ‘rotoscoping’ was used by Cut Media to enable the audience to see what was going through Matt’s mind as he prepared for seemingly impossible tricks.

This required an intricate process, cutting out countless sequential frames in order to create the floating ‘traces’ seen in the final production.

As an athlete in a high-risk sport, Matt Jones works closely with top performance mentor Gary Grinham to help him maintain a winning mentality in the run-up to competitions and in his comeback after injury. Gary commented: “The most important thing you must do is accept the worst possible outcome. You will never perform your best if, while you are competing, you are thinking about getting hurt. Once this is done, it will allow you to perform free and without worry.” Their partnership was the inspiration behind the film. Matt was forced to visualise his tricks with very little physical practice when he broke his wrist following a crash at Crankworx Rotorua, weeks before filming started.

Matt, now 23, has been mountain biking since the age of 10, spending as many hours building jumps as he has riding them. He first emerged on the British dirt jump scene while still at school, before winning his first international competition in 2016.

He said: “Landing a trick you’ve been building up to is the best feeling.”

To find out more about Matt and watch his film ‘Frames of Mind’ go to www.redbull.com/framesofmind