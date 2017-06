A driver caught footage on his dash cam of a grass fire near the Stoke Hammond bypass on Monday evening.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene at 5.55pm.

An area of grass verge measuring about 60m x 10m was alight near the A4146 northbound.

The service sent one appliance and crew from Bletchley and one from Leighton Buzzard attended.

Firefighters used one hose reel.