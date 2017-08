Have your say

Crews from Leighton Buzzard attended a standing crop fire of approximately 40 hectares (400,000 sq metres).

The blaze was in a field next to Cherrycourt Way on the evening on Sunday, August 13.

Cherrycourt Way field fire

Assisted by crews from Toddington and Woburn with off road vehicles, the fire was brought under control and extinguished quickly using hosereel jets.