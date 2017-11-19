Firm has it in the bag for cyclist Chiara

A company based in Leighton has backed an unusual awareness campaign.

Peli BioThermal, the global name in cold chain packaging, celebrated the return of two intrepid riders who cycled for 12 months in a global challenge to help raise awareness about diabetes.

As an official partner of the project, called ‘For A Piece of Cake’, Peli BioThermal donated its Crēdo ProMed, a robust, temperature-controlled portable medical transport bag specifically designed to ensure protected pharmaceutical products remain intact.

The product is used by emergency responders and medical couriers globally.

The bag provided vital pharmaceutical protection en route, enabling diabetic cyclist Chiara Ricciardi to finish the trip while safely storing her insulin on her bike.

Chiara, who has type 1 diabetes, embarked on the journey, cycling 18,000km from Italy to Singapore, with fellow rider Riccardo Rocchi, in a bid to shine a spotlight on the medical condition affecting over 400 million people worldwide and to promote exercise as a method of reducing the daily insulin requirement for people like herself.

During the trip, Chiara significantly reduced the amount of insulin she needed to regularly inject.

Peli BioThermal’s Crēdo ProMed was a permanent fixture on her bicycle throughout the journey ensuring her medication remained intact without the need for external cooling for days at a time as they cycled across through extremes of temperature.

Riccardo said: “The protection of insulin for one year, on a bicycle in very hot climates, was a challenge that we had never faced before. Insulin is vital for Chiara, so this wasn’t a small concern.”

Chiara added: “The Crēdo ProMed was crucial to our trip and it performed perfectly. When the temperatures increased in the hottest climates we also put in the box for protection, the sensors and strips used for measuring my blood sugar. For 385 days it carried my insulin ensuring the correct temperature for it, no matter the external condition.

“The regular cycling drastically reduced the amount of insulin injected daily. I passed from 45/50 units per day to 20/30 units.

“We showed people with diabetes and their families that the disease shouldn’t stop anyone from following their dreams.”