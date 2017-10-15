Firm’s Pledge to help charity

An office furniture manufacturer in Leighton Buzzard has turned an annual football match into a charity fundraiser.

Pledge Office Chairs Ltd gets together for a football match with Interfoam Ltd in Bedford every year. This year they decided to use the match to support local charity Home-Start.

The charity has been providing vital support services to children and their families since 1984 and helps local young children struggling to cope with difficulties in life, such as disabilities and additional needs; domestic violence and abuse; poverty, financial issues and unsafe environments; mental ill health and bereavement

The football match was held on September 24 at Leighton Town Football Club thanks to the club’s chairman, Iain McGregor.

There was also a raffle with very generous donations given by suppliers of the two companies.

To raise extra donations, some employees also did a coastal walk.

So far the company has raised £1,690 and would like to continue to support Home-Start and make others aware of them.

For details see www.home-startcentralbeds.org.uk