Five days of nostalgia for Leighton event is history

Leighton Buzzard’s Living History Day is reverting back to a one-day event.

The 2017 activities will take place on Saturday, October 7 and follows 2016 not attracting as many people as was hoped across a five-day programme

A report by Gill Miller of Leighton Linslade Town Council states that the five days of entertainment and activities, which gave an insight into the history behind the town’s public houses, took a lot of organisation and “did not reach as many people as was initially hoped”.

She added: “Although officers received positive feedback from those that did attend, it is planned to revert back to a one-day event to take place on October 7.

“For the 2017 event, officers will recreate a historic market bringing in re-enactors to portray life and showcase wares of historic markets.

“This will complement and celebrate the usual Saturday market which will have been subject to relaunch activity.

“Although space will be limited for any large scale event, visitors will be able to compare the modern market with the historic.”