Flooding cancels today’s Trinity Toddlers session in Leighton Buzzard

Trinity Toddlers at Trinity Methodist Church has been cancelled today because of flooding in the basement.

The church had to cancel the session after a pump overflowed causing the basement to flood.

Karen Purton, toddler leader, said: “There has been a small flood in the basement, nothing serious but because of health and safety reasons we had to cancel the toddler class today.

“We should be back open as normal for the next toddler session on Friday.”