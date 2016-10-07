Foster couples win awards for caring

Two couples from Leighton Buzzard are among a number of foster carers recognised for their dedication to helping children.

Dexter and Mandy Blain, and Simon and Angela Ellis, were named Fabulous Foster Carers at Central Bedfordshire Council’s annual Celebration of Fostering event.

They have all been awarded for their efforts in facilitating complex contact between siblings.

The event was held at Woburn Safari Park and saw awards presented by the chief executive Richard Carr and Cllr Carole Hegley, executive member for social care and housing and lead member for children’s services.

The long-service awards saw 14 fostering families recognised, with one couple celebrating 30 years of fostering.

Individual awards went to a host of different foster carers, including a couple who have cared for asylum seeking children from different cultural backgrounds whilst supporting and advising other carers who are also looking after unaccompanied children and young people, and another couple who have transformed the life of a seriously ill baby.

Cllr Hegley said: “Although a number of foster carers do receive awards at the event, this is really a chance to celebrate to work that they all do.

“The venue was fantastic as families had the opportunity to see the animals, enjoy a barbecue as well as get involved in the games and entertainment provided.

“Fostering involves the whole family, so it’s great for us to get the foster carers own children involved.”

Visit http://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/children/adoption-fostering/foster or email fostering@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk