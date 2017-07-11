Four cars on fire inside a barn in Leighton Buzzard

Firefighters found four cars on fire in a barn in Bridge Street in Leighton Buzzard on Monday, July 10.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a fire at 5pm.

A spokesperson for the service said: “When firefighters arrived they found four cars on fire inside a barn, it was an accidental fire. No one was injured.

“The fire was put out and officers left by 6.20pm.”

>> Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Service responded to bushes on fire on Wing Road, Cublington on Monday night.

Firefighters were at the scene at 8.09pm, one appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

On the Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Service website it says: “They suspect the fire was started deliberately.”