Four-year-old Charlotte wins Christmas card design competition

A Beaudesert Lower School pupil is celebrating Christmas early after her drawing of a traditional snowman came top in a competition.

Four-year-old Charlotte Bradfield’s winning design will now feature on the front of family law firm Osborne Morris & Morgan’s offical Christmas card.

Proud mum Christina said: “She drew the picture as a bit of after school fun and didn’t think she’d win.

“She’s very happy and looking forward to Santa coming to town.”

The firm’s managing partner Tim Woolford said: “We received dozens of spectacular entries from children of all ages but Charlotte’s design was the favourite.

“Thank you to Charlotte for her snowman and also to all our entrants who took the time to draw or paint for us.”

The talented tot won a family theatre ticket to Milton Keynes and a pack of her own cards. The prizes

will be presented at Osborne Morris & Morgan.

> See Charlotte’s smiley snowman with his jaunty red and black hat and scarf on the firm’s social media channels.