Free advice in Leighton Buzzard on how to avoid trips and falls

St Judes Clinic Physiotherapists in Leighton Buzzard will be promoting the importance of active ageing to mark Older People’s Day in October.

Working with The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, they will be offering free expert advice and support on ways to help you live a healthy and active life.

St Judes will be holding an advice stand at Morrisons in Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard, on Wednesday, October 18 between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

They will be offering trips and falls prevention advice and free walking stick and footwear checks and recommendations.

In the UK one third of those aged 65 and over will have a fall, which equates to more than 3 million falls a year and half of those will fall again within the next 12 months.

Falls are the leading cause of serious ill health, leading to hospitalisation and death in the over 75s and account for 95% of all hip fractures costing the NHS £1 billion a year.

Some simple steps can be taken to help prevent accidents from trips and falls.

St Judes’ top tips to help prevent falls:

• Maintain good physical fitness, muscle tone and strength, balance and flexibility – help yourself to keep fit by getting more active

• Wear well-fitted shoes, in good condition, that support the feet and ankles and have a good grip

• Avoid slippery surfaces whilst wearing socks or tights

• Remove trip hazards around the home; wires, rugs and unnecessary clutter that interrupt walkways

• Use non-slip mats in places like the kitchen and bathroom, and consider grab rails to help getting in/out of the shower/bath

• Have good lighting at home to enable good visibility

• Maintain good foot health – get your feet checked regularly by an HCPC registered Podiatrist

• Ask for help with activities you are struggling with

• Avoid long clothing that might cause a trip hazard like trailing dressing gown belts

Regular weight-bearing exercise helps to maintain bone density in later life, weaker bones can increase the risk of fractures which is another good reason to keep active.

After the age of 30, we can lose 8% of muscle mass per decade but it’s never too late to increase muscle strength, maintain bone density and improve your balance - try the following activities:

• Swimming or aqua aerobics

• Cycling

• Brisk walking

• Gardening

• Tennis

Exercise will also help you to cut the risks of, and better manage, heart disease, some cancers, type 2 diabetes, stroke and mental illness.

Physiotherapists can assess your physical condition, gait (the way you walk), balance and muscle strength. Together they can help with an exercise programme to improve your balance, strength and flexibility. They can work with you to address issues/obstacles in your home and agree on how best to reduce your risks of trips and falls. They can advise you on types of activities that are safe and suitable for you, e.g. Pilates and pool exercises.

All this week (Monday 16th to Saturday 21st) St Judes will also be providing free 10-minute advice chats at their clinic in Lake Street with their physiotherapists – just give them a call to book in your session or pick up a leaflet. For more information contact St Judes Clinic, 26 Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1RX or call: 01525 377751 or email: enquiries@stjudesclinic.com. Further information is also available from: www.csp.org.uk