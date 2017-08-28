Free training about the dangers of asbestos

A Leighton Buzzard company is offering free training to small businesses and sole traders to warn them of the dangers of asbestos.

C&C Training Ltd is supporting the annual Train Safe, Work Safe, Keep Safe Campaign from the UK Asbestos Training Association (UKATA), which runs from September 1 to October 31, with free asbestos awareness training for those who need it most.

The campaign sees UKATA members pledge hours of free asbestos awareness training and has proved a real success in helping one man bands, DIY enthusiasts and others have access to training they may be unable to afford or not even realise exists.

UKATA members pledged over 3,500 hours of free training in 2015 and 2016 with even more complimentary training available this year.

Charlie Cadnam, commercial director at C&C Training, said: “As a company committed to asbestos training, we are proud to be involved in the UKATA Train Safe, Work Safe, Keep Safe campaign.

“We train workers from many large organisations but ‘white van man’ can still be in the dark over asbestos, so this scheme is a practical way to tackle the lack of asbestos awareness training among ordinary traders.”

Around 20 tradesmen die every week as a result of past exposure to asbestos.

Anyone interested in applying for the free training with C&C Training Ltd should call 01525 851752 or email enquiries@cctraining.uk.com and quote the UKATA Train Safe, Work Safe, Keep Safe campaign.

