Freemasons help the homeless in Bedfordshire

The homeless and those in need are often the focus of Christmas charity, as was the case this year when Freemasons donated £550 to five charities involved in the care of the most vulnerable.

Among them were Leighton Linslade Homeless Service, the Bedford-based Prebend Centre, NOAH Enterprise in Luton, Dunstable’s Salvation Army and the Need Project in Stotfold.

Each received £300 from Bedfordshire’s Provincial Grand Lodge and £250 from the county’s Lodge of Provincial Grand Stewards.

Need Project spokesman Douglas Deards said: “We delivered more than 400 food parcels in the five days leading up to Christmas.” He added he’d like to thank big-hearted Sainsbury’s shoppers who provided items included in the parcels.

Provincial Grand Lodge charity steward John Carter said: “Freemasonry is an organisation which is 300 years old this year.

“One of our founding principles is charity. Helping those who have fallen on difficult times is a perfect example of how Freemasons contribute to the communities we live in.”

> Leighton Linslade Homeless Service was founded in 2006 with help from the town and central council. It quickly became established as a charity provided by the community for the community.

It is supported by individuals and a varity of organisations from Rotary to sports clubs, businesses, schools and local churches.

LLHS aims to provide safe shelter to people needing emergency night time accommodation - and from there towards building a new future. It provides help and support for the problems surrounding individuals’ homelessness to enable them to secure a permanent home and works with local and national government, health, housing and advisory agencies.

Together with the LB Salvation Army, it organises and operates the Community Food Bank.