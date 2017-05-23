Fundraiser is shaving off her hair to raise money for CLIC Sargent

A 23-year-old is preparing to shave her hair off to raise money for CLIC Sargent.

Tania Burns, of Leighton Buzzard, will be having her hair shaved off by Sonia Halvorson from SNIPZ, at The Swan Wetherspoons at 10am on Thursday, May 25.

She is hoping to raise £500 for the the UK’s leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families.

Tania said: “I decided on shaving my hair off because I thought it would make the biggest impact for helping the charity.

“I will also be donating my ponytail to The Little Princess Trust so that the can make wigs for young children.

“I’ve been helping to raise money for charities for years and decided I wanted to do something big and cancer is something that affects so many people, so I thought this charity would be a good one to choose.

“From diagnosis, CLIC Sargent’s specialist care teams will step in, ready to help, support and guide.”

The charity helps people from diagnosis to treatment and in some cases, bereavement, it also carries out research into the impact of cancer on children and young people, it uses the evidence to raise awareness.

Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard is supporting Tania. The store’s community champion Katharine Smith said: “Not everybody has heard of CLIC Sargent - Morrisons and The Swan JD Wetherspoons want to change this in Leighton Buzzard and work together to raise the profile of this fantastic charity.”

If you would like to support Tania there are sponsor forms in SNIPZ, The Swan and Morrisons, or you can donate online: www.justgiving.com/tania-burns1.