Fundraiser takes on 40km to Machu Picchu for breast cancer charity

A fundraiser from Leighton Buzzard is taking on The Inca Trail Peru challenge next month to raise money for Walk the Walk.

Sara Megan, 47, is taking on the 40km trek to Machu Picchu to raise money for the breast cancer charity.

She is also taking on The MoonWalk London on Saturday, she will join 17,000 at midnight to power walk a marathon around London wearing a decorated bra.

Sara has been raising money for the charity for more than ten years, she said: “I am raising money for Walk The Walk because I know a lot of people who have been affected by breast cancer, some have beat it and other have sadly passed away.

“I often do the moonwalk with my mum and sister, it is very much an event we all do as a family.

“I have always made my own decorated bra for the events and there is a different theme each year, this time I have gone for Peruvian colours and decor, ready for the trail in Peru.

“In Peru we won’t be able to wear the bras we decorate on the trail but we will have a night where everyone gets together and wears them.”

Sara will take on the challenge from Thursday, June 22, to Saturday, July 1, hoping to raise £700.

She added: “I have been doing a lot of walking to prepare for the trail, I also use the exercise bike and have been doing circuits at Pages Park.”

To make a donation visit: https://peru2017.everydayhero.com/uk/sara-is-off-to-find-aunt-lucy.