Fundraising page for Leighton duo charged with firearms offence

A Leighton Buzzard father and son accused of shooting at an unmarked police car have been given strong local support.

Bernard Baldwin, 63, and son Richard, 35, run the well-known Baldwins Motors Ltd on Eden Way.

Since their arrests on September 22, the community has rallied around them.

A fundraising page has been set up on their behalf and it has already raised over £3,600, well above its initial target.

Fundraiser Charlie Millard befriended the Baldwin family after passing their business regularly on his way to school, and had been due to start an apprenticeship there.

He said: “I’m raising funds for my boss and a family business in need of support.”

View the website at www.gofundme.com/richard -baldwin-and-family.