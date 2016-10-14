Funds blossom for worthy causes after Leighton’s golden success

The Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom held a local awards ceremony at Astral Park to thank everyone involved in this year’s Anglia in Bloom judging route.

Each year the group collects money through its activities for its nominated charities. The Mayor, Cllr Steve Cotter, presented cheques to Claire Seath from Keech Hospice and Terry Warburton of All Saints Preservation Trust. He also presented a donation to Julie and Kevin Tipler of Jamie’s Rhythm of Life.

Ian Haynes, head of grounds and environmental services at the town council, then set the background to this year’s successful efforts to obtain a top award for the town from Anglia in Bloom. Rosie Palmer, the retiring Chair of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom, reviewed the year and congratulated everyone on their efforts.

She presented Rowan Hastwell with a gift from the Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom as she has been the major driving force in planning and maintaining the Community Garden in Page’s Park with the help of her volunteers since it was first developed.

A spokesman said: “Rowan will be sadly missed as she will be shortly moving from Leighton Buzzard and we wish her every happiness in the future. Flowers were presented to others who had taken a lead in the group’s activities. The evening finished with cheese and wine as well as a determination to work to keep the Gold award next year.”

Keech Hospice