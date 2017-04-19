Gallop along to the charity races

What’s the betting you’ll have a wonderful night at the geegees on Friday (April 28)?

Take your pick from six sponsored races at an evening of family friendly fun, hosted by Astral Park to celebrate its third anniversary.

The money raised will go towards the Mayor’s three charities – Clic Sargent, Multiple Sclerosis and CHUMS.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for a family of four. They include a drink and a basket meal. Call 01525 851019.

Doors open at 6.30pm and first race is at 7.30pm. There’s a bar and plenty of activities for the children.