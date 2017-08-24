GCSEs: Students at Vandyke Upper in Leighton Buzzard have done ‘brilliantly’

There was plenty to celebrate at Vandyke Upper School in Leighton Buzzard as pupils collected their GCSE results.

Headteacher Tim Carroll said: “In a year when there has been a great deal of speculation and media interest in GCSE results, it was good to finally get to results day so students could receive their results. They have done brilliantly.

Vandyke GCSE's 2017

“Staff understandably feel proud of students’ achievements again this year and I wish to commend students on achieving so well and to congratulate them on their success.”

“There was a great deal of expectation and excitement this morning. Results are in-line with last summer when we had record results and so there is lots to celebrate.

“In all 80% of students at Vandyke achieved a 4 or higher in English and 66% achieved it in Maths - the equivalent of the old C grade or above.

“Excellent achievement is the result of excellent teaching and the school’s positive, ‘can-do’ culture.

“These results cap a remarkable year at Vandyke as last week’s outstanding A-level results have now been confirmed as in the top 15% nationally.”

A parent commented:@ “It was a real privilege to come into school this morning and see the joy on so many students’ and parents’ faces as they collected their results. We are absolutely delighted with our daughter’s results.”

Among the impressive results were Neve Atkinson whose grades included the new 9 in English Language and English Literature. She said: “It was nerve-racking but I managed to put it out of my mind until the last few days but I did wake up very early this morning. It’s brilliant to get the 9 in my English!”

Molly Churchill said: “It’s a big relief and now I feel so happy. Thanks to my teachers because they really care and did so much to help.”

Rowan Ford was pleased with his grades. “I am surprised but pleased and a bit relieved,” he said. “I am delighted I can now join the Sixth Form.”

“I waited for my friends and we went in to get our results envelopes together,” said Ella Fox, who got two 9’s along with A* and A grades and will enter the Sixth Form to study French, History, Theatre and English. “I feel a bit overwhelmed because it’s hard to take it all in!,” she said.

Holly Sheringham achieved 8’s and A* and A grades. “My teachers have helped me so much. I am especially pleased with my A* in History.” Holly will now take A-levels in Psychology, English, Biology and History.

Joe Cairns was celebrating his 8 in Maths and two 9’s in English, together with A and A* grades. “The exams were tough but it’s worked out well,” said Joe. “I am very happy and want to thank my amazing teachers. I have come on so much in my time here and can now look forward to doing my A-levels.”

“Getting my results was the scariest thing,” said Anna Quick. “I’d say a huge thank you to my teachers – I couldn’t have done it without you!”

Mr Carroll added: “Today’s successes are down to staff and students working well together with the support from home, so a big thank you to parents and carers.

“Most of our students have come through local lower and middle schools and their successes today should be shared by all of our local schools.

“Exam results are important in recognising achievement and in opening doors onto future opportunities.

“Many students will be joining the Vandyke Sixth Form while others are taking up apprenticeships or college opportunities. We wish them all well.”