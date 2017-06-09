GE2017: Commons Speaker John Bercow retains Buckingham seat

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow has retained his seat as Buckingham’s MP.

Parliamentary tradition means that none of the main parties (Labour, Lib Dem, Conservative) stand against the Speaker.

But in this campaign Mr Bercow faced competition from UKIP, Green Party and Independent candidates.

Mr Bercow started his political life as a Conservative MP - but in his role as Speaker is politically neutral and not affiliated with an party.

He has held the Buckingham seat since 1997. He became Speaker in 2009 taking over from Michael Martin.

More reaction from the count, statistics and analysis to follow.