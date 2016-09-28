Get cycling!

Fat Lad At The Back will be pedalling through Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable on Sunday, October 2, to make cycling more accessible to amateur riders.

The cycle wear brand will bring the infamous event to Leighton Buzzard and will include some iconic climbs, Ivinghoe Beacon, Whipsnade Bison and Dunstable Downs.

Cyclists will be able to choose from a 25 mile, 50 mile or 75 mile route. The routes will be scenic and will have varying levels of challenge.

Fat Lad in Charge, Richard Bye, said: “It’s the first time that we have brought our sportives down south and we couldn’t be more excited.

“The 25 miler route on our Yorkshire Sportive was an enormous success and we hope to inspire some more new riders who fancy a sportive but have never thought they could!

“We focus on making the sportives fun and social events which are all inclusive, whatever your level.

“That said we also have some exceptionally fir Flambassadors who cycle at a very high level and they are available to encourage and mentor those who want to push themselves further.

“our objective is to ensure that you have an ace day out, meet some of the awesome lads and lasses in the FLAB community and leave wanting more, not more to eat.”

Riders will start at Liscombe Park and head to the Chiltern Hills, and then onto Bison Hill of Whipsnade.

The route will take the cyclists through Stockgrove Wood and the Ashridge estate, the descent into the northern basin of the peaks passes country roads in Tring and Wingrave before returning to Liscombe Park.

Richard added: “We have a real cross range of riders from the very experienced to enthusiastic novices but we work very hard to ensure that no one will be left along and there will be lots of mates to help and support along the way.”

To register for the event and for more information, visit: http://fatladattheback.com/.