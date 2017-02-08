Getting vulnerable patients to hospital

A voluntary patient transport group is scheduled to start on April 1 – but they’re still in desperate need of drivers.

A spokesperson for Leighton Buzzard Voluntary Patient Transport (LBVPT) said: “We urgently need more drivers who are willing to give up a few hours of their time every now and then to help other, less fortunate people.

“They can claim a mileage allowance, parking fees and out-of-pocket expenses.

“We provide transport to our three local hospitals for those who can’t get to them without assistance and who don’t qualify for NHS help.

“Travel to a hospital appointment can be particularly difficult for some elderly or vulnerable adults in our community, especially those who cannot afford a taxi, who find public transport difficult to use or who are unable to get lifts from friends or family.

“LBVPT is a charitable organisation that provides a safe, inexpensive and reliable means of transport for those in need to attend a hospital clinic appointment.” The group does not take patients to the dentist, optician or for a doctor’s appointment.

They ask everyone who uses the service to give their driver a donation towards the cost of the journey to cover fuel and parking expenses.

The suggested donation for a round trip to both Milton Keynes and the Luton & Dunstable Hospital is £9.90, plus parking.

It may be possible to reclaim this amount from the NHS and instructions are given on the website.

LBVPT also needs administrators and call handlers.

> If you’d like to volunteer for a couple of hours to help your community, call 07873 497633 or visit www.lbvpt.co.uk