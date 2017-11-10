Gift appeal will enable Leighton Buzzard children to have a better Christmas

The Salvation Army, Leighton Buzzard, is again organising its annual Christmas Present Appeal.

The Army’s slogan each year is ‘Give A Gift and Light Up A Life’ and this can only be done with the help and generosity of the people of Leighton Buzzard who support this each year.

They are therefore appealing for the support of the public once again by donating toys, gifts, sweets and chocolates for children and young people, from birth to 16 years of age. They believe every child deserves new gifts at Christmas, and therefore cannot accept used or second-hand items for distribution. The donations do not need to be gift-wrapped.

The appeal will run from Monday, November 20 through to Saturday, December 9. The collection point is once again The Wilkinson Partnership Estate Agents, Market Square, and any donations can be handed in during their normal business hours.

Yvonne Dennis, appeal co-ordinator, says that over the past 10 years she has been responsible for this project, well over 1,500 parcels have been distributed locally, and have been very gratefully received by families whose children would no doubt have had very few presents on Christmas morning.

A Toy Service is also being held at The Salvation Army Citadel, Lammas Walk, on Sunday, December 3 at 10.15am, and anyone is welcome to come along and bring a gift then.