Go along to fire station open day

Local Firefighters are throwing open the doors of Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station for their open day.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 9, between midday and 4pm and firefighters are inviting everyone to come along and see their appliances and learn about fire safety.

The firefighters are organising an afternoon of fun and discovery for the whole family. This year the theme for the day will be garden fires.

There will also be many other attractions, including a live garden fire demonstration, the opportunity to practice firefighting skills with a hose reel, a stirrup pump fire challenge, an Incident Command Unit display and face painting

The open day promises to be a fun-filled event with plenty of opportunities for children and adults to learn more about their local fire station and its firefighters.

Station Commander Stuart Auger said: “Everyone is welcome and everyone’s invited. Open days are a fantastic family day out and a great opportunity for people to come and find out about their local station and the services we provide to our local community.”

Visit bit.ly/29n0k5w for a full list of open days.

Join the debate, have your say on this and our other stories on our Facebook page